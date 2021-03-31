Drive against violators of COVID-19 SOPs held at Budgam

A massive drive under the supervision of ADC Budgam, Dr Nasir Ahmad was today launched at all hot spots around district headquarters to check the spurt of COVID-19 pandemic spread.

The drive was held at vulnerable spots where public gatherings are always expected including bus stand, passenger transport, business establishments and malls besides pedestrians, shopkeepers to ensure that the public in general adheres to all SOPs, guidelines envisaged to curb Covid-19 pandemic spread.

ADC Budgam Dr. Nasir Ahmad, Tehsildar Budgam, EO MC, SHO Budgam along with contingent of policeman and other officials of municipality launched a massive campaign/drive to ensure that people of any age category shall follow all guidelines and SOPs strictly so that apprehension of any fresh spread could be averted and curbed before it can cause mass spread.

During the drive people without masks were fined on spot up to rupees 500/-.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Dr. Nasir said that drive launched is simultaneously going on at all tehsil headquarters where concerned magistrates accompanied by police personnel, municipality staff and other officials are carrying out checking of all passengers vehicles, all public places, hospitals other vulnerable spots to ensure that persons coming out of their homes for any engagements shall wear mask, keep social distancing, follow all SOPs.

The ADC further said that the aim and objective of the drive is to ensure wearing of face masks and following other mandated SOPs, besides the focus shall be to encourage maintenance of hygienic environment.

He said in addition temperature screening shall be mandatory for every one entering and exiting the work places such as all business establishments, malls, shops, shopping complexes and health institutions etc.

The drive was equally cooperated and coordinated with MVD Budgam whose officials under the supervision of ARTO Jamsheed Chowdhary put Nakas at vulnerable spots to carry out necessary checking of all vehicles and during the process an amount of Rs. 9200 was on spot realized from the drivers, other occupants for not wearing masks.

The ARTO said, for the strict precedence 117 vehicles were challaned on spot for violating Covid-19 precautionary norms/guidelines.