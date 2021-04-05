Driver among two held for 'raping' girl inside truck in south Kashmir Kulgam

Police on Monday arrested two local residents for allegedly raping a girl inside a truck in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Quoting a police official, news agency KDC reported that the accused duo identified as Hafiz Farooq Parray, son of Farooq Ahmad Parray and Ubaid Ayoub Raina, son of Mohd Ayoub, both residents of Gadihama Kulgam committed the sexual assault on the girl inside the truck bearing registration number JK18A-6426 near FCI Mirbazar area of the south Kashmir district.

A police team on receiving the information rushed towards the spot and subsequently rescued the girl besides arresting the accused duo, one of them the driver of the truck.

Police also took the vehicle into custody.

While the girl was handed to her legal heirs after fulfilling the medico-legal formalities, the accused duo has been booked under FIR No. 63/2021 U/S 376, 109 IPC at Police Station Qazigund and investigations have been taken up.