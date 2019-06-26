Driver dead, another person injured after tractor turns turtle in Kangan

A tractor met with an accident and turned turtle on Wednesday on Srinagar-Leh highway in Kangan tehsil of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, leaving the driver dead and another occupant injured.

Also Read | Auto Draft

Officials said that a tractor JK16A-4342 travelling from Gagangeer-Sonamarg to Gund skidded off from the road and turned turtle at main market Gund.

The driver and another occupant were trapped under the vehicle following which locals rescued them and shifted them to primary health Centre Gund in an injured state.

Also Read | Auto Draft

However, the driver of the tractor identified as Riyaz Ahmad Bhat (28)of Fraw Gund declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The injured identified as Muzafar Ahmad Lone (24) of Gund was referred to SKIMS Srinagar for specialized treatment.

Also Read | Auto Draft

Police have registered a case at police station Gund in this connection and have taken up the investigation, said the official.