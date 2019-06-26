Kashmir
Sheikh Nazir
Kangan,
UPDATED: June 26, 2019, 9:14 AM

Driver dead, another person injured after tractor turns turtle in Kangan

Officials said that a tractor JK16A-4342 travelling from Gagangeer-Sonamarg to Gund skidded off from the road and turned turtle at main market Gund.
Sheikh Nazir
Kangan,
UPDATED: June 26, 2019, 9:14 AM

A tractor met with an accident and turned turtle on Wednesday on Srinagar-Leh highway in Kangan tehsil of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, leaving the driver dead and another occupant injured.

Officials said that a tractor JK16A-4342 travelling from  Gagangeer-Sonamarg to Gund skidded off from the road and turned turtle  at main market Gund.

Trending News

Amit Shah arriving today for 2-day visit

KEG decries arrest of editor Afaaq

Court grants bail to Qadri

EC yet to fix dates for J&K Assembly elections

The driver and another occupant were trapped under the vehicle following which locals rescued them and shifted them to primary health Centre Gund in an injured state.

However, the driver of the tractor identified as Riyaz Ahmad Bhat (28)of Fraw Gund declared dead on arrival at the hospital. 

The injured identified as Muzafar Ahmad Lone (24) of Gund was referred to SKIMS Srinagar for specialized treatment. 

Latest News
Gunfight breaks out in Kokernag; Internet suspended

Gunfight breaks out in woods in south Kashmir's Tral

We'll not be mute spectator: Rijiju

Pakistan court acquits PTI leader

3 officials suspended, 2 served explanations in Poonch

Police have registered a case at police station Gund in this connection and have taken up the investigation, said the official.

Related News