Driver dies, 6 injured in Gurez accident

A driver of a Tata Sumo vehicle died while six others were injured after the cab skidded off the road in north Kashmir’s Gurez Valley on Thursday.

SDPO Gurez, Peerzada Ajaz said that the Tata Sumo (JK15-2335) was travelling from Gurez to Tulail when it skidded off the road near Burnaie village and fell into Nallah Chak. The deceased driver was identified as Najamadin Khan, son of Shair Muhammad Khan of Gujran village in Gurez.

The official said that the other six injured identified as Rehmatullah Lone, Abdul Gaffar, Zahoor Khan, Farooq Ahmad Lone, Zameer Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Sultan Lone were all taken to SDH Gurez for treatment.