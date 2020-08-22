Kashmir, Today's Paper
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri,
UPDATED: August 22, 2020, 10:54 PM

Driver injured in Uri road accident

Representational Pic

A driver was injured in a road accident in this border town of north Kashmir on Saturday.

A police official identified the injured as Ghulam Muhammad of Khadiyar village of Baramulla district.

The official said a Mahindra Camper van was on way to Uri from Baramulla when it met the accident.

“The driver lost the control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road near Rajarwani area and fell on the banks of river Jhelum,” said Junaid Wali, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Uri.

He said the vehicle was on way to deliver a consignment of oil for a road construction company.

“Our team reached the spot immediately and rescued the drive. He was shifted to Sub-District Hospital for treatment. His condition is stable,” he said.

