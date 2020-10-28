Driver killed in Ramban road accident

A driver died on spot when the trailer he was driving met with a accident on Jammu Srinagar National Highway at Peerah bridge near Chanderkote, Ramban.

The accident occurred at 4-30am Wednesday morning when the trailer with registration number RJ 25GA 1506 plunged into a ditch trapping the driver inside the overturned vehicle.

SHO Police Station Chanderkote said that they got the information about the accident at 6-30am and police quickly rushed there. The accident created heavy traffic jams on both sides of the highway as police tried to remove the mangled trailer from the ditch.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Arif resident of Rajasthan.