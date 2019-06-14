Driver returns lost bag with cash to tourist family at Sonamarg

In an exemplary display of honesty, a snow mobile van driver returned a bag containing cash and other items to a tourist family who had lost it near zero point Zojila, here on Friday.
H S Sandhu, a tourist from Chandigarh along with his family toured to Sonamarg, from where the family on Friday went to zero point Zojila, where they lost a bag containing a good amount of money and some other items including documents.
However, within a couple of hours, a snow mobile van driver from ‘snow mobile owners union Sonamarg’ approached the family and returned the bag that he had found.
The tourists were happy to get back their bag and hailed the driver for this gesture.
The tourist family rewarded driver Bilal Ahmed Malik with a cash of Rs 5,000. “We are highly obliged to the ‘snow mobile owners association’ and the driver for this gesture,” said Sandhu in a message to Greater Kashmir.