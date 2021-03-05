Drug de-addiction awareness camp organised in Ganderbal

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today presided over an awareness Camp on Drug de-addiction at Kangan, here.

The program was organized by the Medical Aid Forum with an aim to sensitize people regarding prevalence of drugs in the society and harmful effects of it on the society and health of the individuals.

On the occasion, the DDC highlighted the harmful effects of drugs and said that it starts merely as amusement but ends up becoming an addiction and the young generation are largely the most affected section with this.

He said this menace needs to be eradicated completely from the society and in this regard he sought cooperation from all stakeholders.

The DDC assured the organizers of full cooperation from district administration in organizing such programs in the district.

SDM Kangan also spoke on the occasion and in his address put forth his views and ideas on the problem of drug abuse. He appealed to parents to keep the track of their children to keep them safe from the menace of drug abuse.

The programme was attended by SDM Kangan Hakeem Tanveer, DDC member Kangan, SHO Kangan, Sarpanchs, students and senior citizens.