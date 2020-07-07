Drug menace consuming Kashmir's younger generation: Laigroo

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Secretary, Arif Laigaroo on Tuesday expressed concern over the growing drug abuse among youth in Kashmir.

In a statement Laigoroo said of late the “rampant drug abuse by Kashmiri youth was a cause of concern.”

He said the increase in drug consumption might be a direct result of “increased pilferage on drug routes.”

Laigroo underscored the need for awareness among youth to get rid of the drug abuse.

“If collective measures aren’t taken, it will have dangerous consequences on our society. The situation demands a collective effort to rid our society of drug abuse.”

Laigroo stressed on organizing free medical camps and acknowledged the support provided by health authorities, police and NGO in curbing the menace.

“Free medical camps should be organized throughout the length and breadth of Kashmir. The prime objective of such camps should be to bring respite to people who cannot afford treatment and medicines,” Laigroo said.

“This menace is affecting us badly, and more importantly consuming the youth of Kashmir. We can’t conclusively point out exact reasons behind the problem, nor should we blame anyone in particular, but what we need is a unified front. Religious and educational institutions should reach out to the youth. Everyone must play their part,” Laigroo said.