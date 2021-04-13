Drug peddler arrested in Anantnag

Police have arrested a drug peddler in Anantnag and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.

In a statement police said that “officers at a checkpoint established at Mattan Chowk intercepted a person identified as Tawseef Ahmad Lone resident of Lalipora Malpora. During checking, officers were able to recover 10 strips of banned drugs from his possession. On his disclosure, 500 tablets of banned drugs and 100 bottles of Codeine were recovered from paddy fields at Lalipora. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 82/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Anantnag and further investigation has been initiated.