Drug peddler arrested in Bandipora

Police in Bandipora have arrested a drug peddler and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.

A police party of Police Station Sumbal at a checkpoint established at Nesbal Crossing intercepted a person identified as Mohd Asif Wagay @Asif Yalgaar resident of Hilalaabad Nesbal Sumbal. On checking, police party recovered 14 bottles of codeine phosphate from his possession.

He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. A case FIR number 47/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Sumbal and investigation was initiated.

During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the accused is a notorious drug peddler and is involved in two cases registered by Ganderbal Police.