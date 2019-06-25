Drug peddler arrested in Banihal, narcotics recovered: Police

Also Read | Auto Draft

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler from Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir.

“A naka was laid at T-Chowk in Banihal and a pedestrian coming from Railway Station Banihal towards Banihal town was frisked. We recovered 500 grams of Herione from him,” a police spokesman said, in a press statement.

The accused has been identified as Amin Muhammad son of Rashid Ahmed of Krimchi Tehsil, Udhampur district. “The accused has disclosed that he had brought the consignment from Kashmir and it was meant for selling to the youth of Banihal and Jammu,” the spokesman said.

He said that a case, under FIR NO. 86/2019 U/S 8/21/NDPS Act, stands registered against him and the investigation has been taken up.