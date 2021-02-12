Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla

The Baramulla police on Friday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 67 bottles of codeine phosphate from his possession.

The arrested person has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Tantray, resident of Boniyar at present Khanpora Baramulla. An FIR vide no 08 of 2021 under section 08, 22 NDPS act was registered at police station Boniyar.

A police spokesperson here said that following inputs about the transporting of drugs in the area, a Naka was laid at Boniyar on Friday. He said during the Naka checking at children’s park Boniyar, the accused was searched and during search the consignment of 67 bottles codeine phosphate was recovered from his possession.