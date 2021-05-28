Drug peddler arrested in Budgam

Police in Budgam have arrested a drug peddler and recovered huge consignment of psychotropic substance and cash amount of ₹12,900/- from his possession.

In a statement police said, “officers from Police Station Magam at a checkpoint established near Mazhama Railway crossing signalled a suspicious person to stop. He tried to escape from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party. He has been identified as Muzafar Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rehman Dar resident of Kanihama Magam. On checking, 04 Codeine Phosphate bottles, 144 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon and cash amount of ₹12,900/- believed to be proceeds from narcotic crime was recovered from his possession. He was arrested and shifted to Police Station Magam where he remains in custody.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 104/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Magam and investigation has been taken up. “During investigation, the arrested drug peddler disclosed about the hideouts of drugs in the premises of Zubair Ahmad Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir and Sarjeel Mir son of Jalaludin Mir both residents of Galwanpora Mazhama. During raid, huge quantities of Psychotropic substance including 10128 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon were recovered. Both the accused persons are presently at large and efforts are on to effect their arrest,” the statement reads.