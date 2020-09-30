Drug peddler arrested in Budgam: Police

Acting tough against the drug dealings, Police in Budgam have arrested a drug peddler and recovered psychotropic substances from his possession, police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Officers at a checkpoint established near Post Office Chadoora intercepted one person identified as Arfat Ahmad Yatoo resident of Talipora Nagam Chadoora. During checking, officers were able to recover 11 bottles of Codeine Phosphate and 960 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon Plus from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Chadoora where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case FIR No.170/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Chadoora and investigation has been initiated.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.