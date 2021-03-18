Drug peddler arrested in Budgam: Police

A notorious drug peddler was arrested and contraband substance recovered from his possession in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Police said Thursday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police raided a residential house of a notorious drug peddler identified as Mehrajuddin Shah of Nowhar Chrar-e-Sharief.

It said that during search, Police recovered 900 gm Charas from the house. “The drug peddler has been arrested,” the Police statement said.

It said that a case under FIR No 08/2021 had been registered at Police Station Chrar-e-Sharief.