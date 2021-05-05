Kashmir, Today's Paper
Drug peddler arrested in Budgam: Police

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 6, 2021, 1:33 AM
Representational Pic
A notorious drug peddler was arrested in Budgam and contraband substances were recovered from his possession, Police said Wednesday.

Police said that at a checkpoint established at Kakawring Crossing, policemen intercepted a notorious drug peddler identified as Suhail Ahmad Malik of AlamdarColoneyCharar-i-Sharief.

It said that during checking, Police recovered 200 grams of Charas from his possession.

Police said that he was arrested and a case vide FIR No 31/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered against him at Police Station Charar-i-Sharief.

