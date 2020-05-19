Drug peddler arrested in G'bl: Police

Police on Tuesday said it arrested a drug peddler during a snap naka at Barkati Mohalla, Saffapora here.

A statement said police party headed by SI Sajjad Khanday, SHO PS Saffapora, under the supervision of SM Shafi, Dy SP Ganderbal and under the patronage of SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal, laid a series of short duration nakas in and around Saffapora town to nab the culprits.

During the course of naka, police sighted a person at Barkati Mohalla near naka point, who tried to run away from the spot, but due to the swift action of the police, the suspected person was apprehended, said the statement.

“On his arrest the individual, Mudassir Ahmad Wagay of Hakbara Hajin was found in possession of NDPS contraband. Subsequently the person was arrested under the specific legal provisions of NDPS Act and a case under FIR No 22/2020, U/S 8/22 NDPS Act was lodged at police station Saffapora,” said the statement, adding further investigation into the matter has been started.

The statement said locals hailed the action of police and condemned the drug menace. “Social and religious organizations have been expressing their concerns over the increasing tendencies of drug mafia in the society and they have been showing concerns over the involvement of youth in the drug nexus,” said the statement.

“This is the 11th arrest of drug peddlers in the last two months in the area. Efforts shall continue relentlessly to nab all the culprits involved in drug nexus,” said the statement