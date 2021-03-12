Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam

Police in Kulgam have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

In a statement police said, “Under the supervision of SDPO DH Pora, officers from Police Station DH Pora laid a checkpoint in their jurisdiction and intercepted a person riding a Scooty bearing registration number PB08BV-2027. He has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Ganie son of Abdul Ahad Ganie resident of Chimmer. During checking, officers were able to recover 50gms of Charas from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Scooty used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 20/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station DH Pora and investigation has been initiated.