Drug peddler arrested in Pampore

Police have arrested a drug peddler in Pampore and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

In a statement police said that “officers from Police Station Pampore at a checkpoint established in their jurisdiction intercepted one person identified as Mohammad Ayoub Akhoon son of Bashir Ahmad Akhoon resident of Tulbagh Pampore. During checking, officers were able to recover 55 grams of charas from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.”