Drug peddler arrested in Pulwama

Police have arrested one drug peddler in Pulwama and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

In a statement police said that on specific information, “officers from Police Station Litter established a checkpoint at Litter and intercepted a truck bearing registration number PB06G-2255 driven by Harpinder Singh son of Harbajan Singh resident of Arie Gurdaspur, Punjab. During checking, officers were able to recover 9Kgs of Fukki from the vehicle. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 15/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in respective Police Station Litter and further investigations into the matter has been initiated.