Drug peddler arrested in Pulwama

Acting tough against the drug dealings, Police in Pulwama have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

In a statement police said, “officers at a checkpoint established at Bellow crossing intercepted a person moving in suspicious conditions identified as Khalid Hussain Sofi resident of Iqbal Colony Chrari-Sharief Budgam. During checking, officers were able to recover 90 grams of Brown Sugar from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Rajpora where he remains in custody.”

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 17/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Rajpora and investigation has been initiated.