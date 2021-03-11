Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Pulwama,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:26 AM

Drug peddler arrested in Pulwama

GK News Network
Pulwama,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 1:26 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Acting tough against the drug dealings, Police in Pulwama have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

In a statement police said, “officers at a checkpoint established at Bellow crossing intercepted a person moving in suspicious conditions identified as Khalid Hussain Sofi resident of Iqbal Colony Chrari-Sharief Budgam. During checking, officers were able to recover 90 grams of Brown Sugar from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Rajpora where he remains in custody.”

Trending News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

File Pic

Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 17/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Rajpora and investigation has been initiated.

Related News