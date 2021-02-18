Drug peddler arrested in Sopore

Police in Sopore today arrested a drug peddler from Warpora area.

Acting on information Sopore Police placed a special Naka at Warpora and arrested one drug peddler identified as: Muhammad Rafiq Ganie S/O Ghulam Mohiudin Ganie R/O Dangarpora Sopore and recovered 192 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon and cash rupees 1710 from his possession.

During questioning of the arrested person he disclose that the seized money pertains to the proceeds of the narcotic substances.

Case FIR Number 41/2021 U/S 8/22 NDPS Act stands registered at Police Station Sopore and investigation has been set into motion.