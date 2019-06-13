Drug peddler arrested in Sopore: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“One person was arrested by Sopore police following an action against those involved in drug peddling in North Kashmir,” said a spokesman.

Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din son of Abdul Ahad Dar resident of Ladoora was apprehended for the drug supply offences, said the spokesman, adding that he has been taken to Police Station Dangiwacha where he remains in custody.

Officers seized some quantity of brown sugar and cash ₹8250 from his possession, he said.

Case FIR No 100/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Dangiwacha and investigation has been taken up.

