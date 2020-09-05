Kashmir, Today's Paper
Drug peddler arrested in Uri, 130 gram brown sugar recovered

Representational Photo
A drug peddler was arrested on Saturday evening in Boniyar area of this border town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and 130 gram of brown sugar was recovered from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Atauallah Mangral of Dawaran village of Uri.

According to police, a naka was laid near children park in Boniyar following the inputs.

“On searching a maruti car bearing registration number JK20A-2253 (Maruti Omni, 130 gram of brown sugar was recovered from the driver, ” said SDPO Uri Junaid Wali.

“A case under FIR No. 62/2020 U/S 8/21 NDPS Act has been registered and further investigations taken up, ” he said adding “The vehicle has also been seized”.

