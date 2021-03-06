Drug peddler arrested in Uri

A drug peddler was arrested and heroin recovered from his possession in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, Police said.

Police identified the arrested person as Muhammad Altaf of Gowhalan, Uri.

In connection with the incident, FIR No 20 of 2021 under sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) was registered at Police Station Uri, Police said.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said that based on specific information, a naka was laid in the area on Saturday.

“When Altaf was asked to stop for frisking, he tried to flee from the area but was apprehended. During his search, a pocket containing heroin was recovered from his possession following which he was arrested,” he said.