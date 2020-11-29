Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 29, 2020, 11:43 PM

Drug peddler arrested: Police

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 29, 2020, 11:43 PM
Rifle-snatching bid foiled in Awantipora, attacker arrested: Police
Representational Photo

Acting tough against the drug dealings, Police in Awantipora Sunday arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A statement of Police issued here said that Police officers at a checkpoint near Reshipora Bund Awantipora intercepted a person identified as Umar Qadir Dar of Natipora, Chanapora Srinagar.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Woman dead, three others injured in Uri road accident

Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Mir on his first death anniversary

Masoodi decries demolition drive in Awantipora

“During the checking, officers recovered 4 kg charas from his possession,” the Police statement said.  It said he was arrested and shifted to Police Station Awantipora. A case under FIR No 178/2020 was registered at Police Station Awantipora.

Related News