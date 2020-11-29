Drug peddler arrested: Police

Acting tough against the drug dealings, Police in Awantipora Sunday arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A statement of Police issued here said that Police officers at a checkpoint near Reshipora Bund Awantipora intercepted a person identified as Umar Qadir Dar of Natipora, Chanapora Srinagar.

“During the checking, officers recovered 4 kg charas from his possession,” the Police statement said. It said he was arrested and shifted to Police Station Awantipora. A case under FIR No 178/2020 was registered at Police Station Awantipora.