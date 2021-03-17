Drug peddler arrested with 1 kg charas: Police

A drug peddler was arrested and 1 kg and 50 gram of charas recovered from his possession in Kunzar area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Police said Wednesday.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat of Wagoora Kreeri.

A Police spokesman said that during patrolling at Hardshuroo, Police found a man moving in a suspicious manner.

He said that on being asked to stop, the man tried to flee from the area but policemen apprehended him.

“During the search, 1 kg and 50 gram of charas was recovered from his possession,” the Police spokesman said. “A case under FIR No 23 of 2021 under sections 8 and 20 of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Kunzer.”