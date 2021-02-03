Drug peddler booked under PSA

Police in Awantipora have booked a notorious drug peddler under Public Safety Act.

According to a statement, “officers in Awantipora had earlier seized huge quantity of contraband substance from the possession of a notorious drug peddler identified as Waseem Ahmad Trag resident of Tral of which a case vide FIR No. 201/2020 stands registered at Police Station Awantipora.”

Accordingly the case was duly processed and the arrested drug peddler was detained under Public Safety Act after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities. Pertinently, the said drug peddler is involved in many drug related cases.

Meanwhile Police in Kulgam have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance and cash from his possession.

“Officers at a check point established at Chanser Crossing Kulgam intercepted a person identified as Gowhar Ahmad Bhat resident of Okey Kulgam. During checking, officers were able to recover 110 grams of Brown Sugar and cash amount of ?71,700 from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Kulgam where he remains in custody,” police said in a statement.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 11/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Kulgam and further investigation has been initiated.