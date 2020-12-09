'Drug peddler ferrying heroine arrested in Sopore'

A drug peddler from Warpora area of Sopore was arrested Tuesday evening, Police said Wednesday.

Police said that on specific inputs Sun Inspector MudasirNazar of Warpora Police Post along with a team of Police placed a cordon at WarporaSopore and arrested the drug peddler identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat of BudshahMohalla ,Dangarpora, Sopore.

Police said 7 gm heroine and Rs 50,300 were recovered from his possession.

He said FIR No 346/2020 under sections 8/22 of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Sopore.