Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: December 10, 2020, 12:15 AM

'Drug peddler ferrying heroine arrested in Sopore'

Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: December 10, 2020, 12:15 AM
representational Pic

A drug peddler from Warpora area of Sopore was arrested Tuesday evening, Police said Wednesday.

Police said that on specific inputs Sun Inspector MudasirNazar of Warpora Police Post along with a team of Police placed a cordon at WarporaSopore and arrested the drug peddler identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat of BudshahMohalla ,Dangarpora, Sopore.

Trending News

All parties treated equally, Mehbooba staged drama: Shahnawaz

Govt should take steps necessary steps for settling displaced KPs in Kashmir: Chrungoo

Give priority to pending cases: Justice Magrey

'Discharge duties independently, partially and without fear and favour'

Police said 7 gm heroine and Rs 50,300 were recovered from his possession.

He said FIR No 346/2020 under sections 8/22 of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Sopore.

Related News