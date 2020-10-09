Drug peddler held in Kangan

Police on Friday said it arrested a drug peddler here and recovered Charas from his possession.

An official said a police party from police station Kangan, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Aftab Ahmed, under the supervision of SDPO, Yasir Qadri, during a naka checking apprehended a suspected person, Khalil Ahmad Baniya of Laman-Wangath.

“On search of the suspect 90 gms of Charas was recovered from his possession,” said the official. He said a case has been registered in police station Kangan and investigation taken up.