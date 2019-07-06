Drug peddler, two others who attacked police party with stones arrested in north Kashmir's Handwara

Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 6, 2019, 10:56 AM

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said they have arrested a drug peddler and two other persons who attacked a police party with stones in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

 “In its recent action against drug dealings in Handwara, police has arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint and recovered contraband substance from his possession. Also two of the three persons who attacked a police party with stones and made efforts to facilitate escape of the drug peddler were also arrested, said a spokesman.

Officers at a checkpoint established at Bypass Crossing Handwara arrested a drug peddler who has been taken to Police Station Handwara where he remains in custody, he said, adding contraband substance Brown Sugar has been seized by the officers from his possession.

Case FIR No. 173/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation initiated in the matter.

While making the arrest of the drug peddler, three persons attacked the police party with stones to facilitate his escape, said the spokesman.

 “Among them, two have been arrested while as third person identified as Javaid Ahmed Mir resident of Sadargund Handwara escaped from the spot,” he said.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 174/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

