Drug peddlers arrested in Anantnag, Budgam

Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Anantnag and Budgam districts and recovered contraband/psychotropic substances from their possession.

As per the Police statement, officers from Police post Khanbal established a checkpoint at main Chowk Khanbal followed by a specific input regarding the transportation of drugs in the area.

During checking, officers apprehended an individual identified as Zahid Farooq Dar son of Farooq Ahmad Dar resident of Batangoo, Anantnag. During his personal checking, officers have recovered 10 grams of Heroin from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.

A case vide FIR No. 92/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Anantnag and further investigation has been initiated.

Similarly in Budgam, a police party of Police Station Chadoora at a checkpoint established at Hanjigund Chadoora intercepted a suspicious person identified as Qasir Ahmad Ganie son of Assadullah Ganie resident of Nowgam, Shankerpora Srinagar. On checking, 45 grams Charas, 120 Spasmoproxyvon capsules and cash ?5020 believed to be proceeds from narcotic crime was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police station where he remains in custody.

A case FIR No.37/2021 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Chadoora and investigation has been initiated.