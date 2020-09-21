Drug peddlers arrested in Budgam, Awantipora: Police

Police in a series of action against drug dealings have arrested two drug peddlers in Budgam and Awantipora and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

In a statement issued here, the Police spokesperson said that in Budgam, officers at a checkpoint established at Railway Crossing Mazhama, intercepted a person riding a motorcycle bearing registration number JK05E-4563, identified as Muhammad Maqbool Mir resident of Yagipora Magam. During search, huge caches of banned drugs were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Motorcycle used in the commission of crime has also been seized. Accordingly, case FIR No. 140/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Magam and investigation has been initiated.

Similarly in Awantipora, officers at a checkpoint established at village Ladermud Awantipora, intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number DL2CAV-3342 with one person on board. He has been identified as Rahil Ahmad Bhat resident of Waghama Bijbehara. During search officers have been able to recover to 30 Kgs of poppy straw concealed in gunny bags from his possession.

He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.

Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Case FIR No. 131/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Awantipora and investigation has been initiated.