January 25, 2021

Drug peddlers arrested: Police

January 25, 2021
Drug peddlers were arrested in Awantipora and Handwara and contraband substances recovered from their possession, Police said Sunday.

A statement of Police issued here said that policemen at a checkpoint established at Literabal Gas Plant Pampore intercepted a suspicious person Abdul Hamid Sheikh of Dounnar Pampore.

“During search, policemen were able to recover 6 gm heroin from his possession,” the Police statement said. “He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Pampore, where he remains in custody.”

The statement said that a case under FIR No 10/2021 under the relevant sections of the law had been registered in Police Station Pampore and investigation in the matter initiated.

It said that in Handwara policemen at a check point established at S-Bendand Langate intercepted a person Javid Ahmad Malik of Guloora.

“During search, policemen were able to recover 4 kg cannabis from his possession,” the statement said. “He has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.”

It said that a case under FIR No 14/2021 under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Handwara and investigation initiated.

