Kashmir
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 11:42 PM

Drugmulla constituency's ballot boxes shifted to district strong room

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 11:42 PM
Representational Photo

Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg who is also the District Panchayat Election Officer Kupwara Thursday directed the concerned officials to shift ballot boxes and other relevant material of Drugmulla-1 constituency from Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Kupwara to District Strong Room Kupwara.

An official said that for security reasons ballot boxes and other related material of Drugmulla constituency were shifted from ITI Kupwara to District Strong Room Kupwara behind DC’s Office at 3 pm under strict security cover.

“Either the contesting candidates or their authorised agents were present while the stuff was being shifted,” the official said.

State Election Commission had on December 22 halted counting of votes for Drugmulla constituency citing reasons of wrong information furnished by a female candidate, formerly a resident of Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) in Form 6, which was later refuted by the contestant.

