'Drugs don't respect borders'

Drugs do not respect borders, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Syed Haneef Balkhi said at a one-day ‘Drug De-Addiction,’ awareness programme at Degree College Pampore on Thursday.

Balkhi shared multiple experiences with the students and guests and laid stress on being proactive while coming across any drug case in their respective localities.

“We must raise our voice against the menace of drug addiction,” he said.

“I have seen families getting ruined, relations getting spoiled and at the end, drug addicts landing in either rehabilitation centres or hospitals,” Dr Balkhi said.

He said it is never too late to quit drugs.

“I am thankful to Principal Degree College Pampore for organising this awareness programme,” he said. “We are ready to go anywhere when it comes to the welfare of the society and youth in particular.”

Principal Degree College Pampore, Dr Seema said, “We organised this awareness programme given the growing drug menace in the society. We want to conduct more and more awareness programmes in the future to sensitise our younger generation. We want to disseminate the message at a larger level among the masses.”

On the occasion, clinical psychologist Dr Muzaffar Ganie said the need of the hour was to keep a vigil on young people in homes.

“The parents should keenly observe the behaviour of their children,” he said. HoD Community Medicine GMC Srinagar, Dr Saleem said that it was high time to figure out who were the peddlers and who had become addicts. “Accordingly a rehabilitation programme should be framed and as a part of the society we should all contribute to eliminate drug menace,” he said.