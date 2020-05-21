DSEJ confronts Samoon on Twitter over 'non-utilisation of funds'

Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ), Anuradha Gupta on Thursday confronted Principal Secretary School Education, Asgar Samoon on Twitter over non-utilisation of funds by the directorate.

This morning Samoon tweeted that DSEJ has failed to utilise Rs 51 crore of Rs 66 crore funds allocated for infrastructural development.

“DSEJ/Jmu failed to utilise Rs 51 crore out of Rs 66 crore funds last fin year for critical infrastructure in Jmu Div despite availability of building materials & skilled labor,” Samoon tweeted.

In a separate tweet he said both the directors in Jammu and Kashmir divisions will utilise Rs 160 crore during the current financial year.

He said funds to utilised will be in addition to Rs 50 crore already released to 20 Deputy Commissioners under district plans.

However, Gupta confronted Samoon over his tweet.

“I find it below dignity to respond to factually incorrect/incomplete statements on twitter. Ask me officially, Sir,” Gupta responded to Samoon’s tweet.

Gupta refused to comment over the issue. “You ask this question to Samoon sahab,” she said and hung the line.

In another tweet, Samoon said promotion of teachers to master grade in Jammu was done in February 2014 and no DPC was held so far.

However, Gupta responding saying the issue will be explained at official level. “Will explain officially, Sir,” she responded.