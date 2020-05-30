DSEJ constitutes psychological task force

To ensure mental health and well-being of students amid corona outbreak, Directorate of School Education Jammu has constituted a psychological task force comprising over 100 teachers with psychology background.

This is in addition to tele-counselling helpline and already functioning counselling cells in all Higher Secondary Schools and High Schools of Jammu division.

The task force consists of over 100 faculty members having post-graduation (PG) in psychology. They will be trained on counselling skills and other well-being skills through professional organizations and resource persons.

To begin with, counselling Cell DSEJ in collaboration with BharatiyaCounselling Psychology Association (BCPA) is going to organise three-day orientation-cum-training programme on counselling skills for the task force from June 1 to 3. These officials then will be screened for giving them responsible assignments regarding guidance and counselling.