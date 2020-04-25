DSEK ropes in AIR to broadcast audio classes for students

Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has roped in All India Radio (AIR) to broadcast educational audio classes for students in Kashmir amid the ongoing COVID19 lockdown.

The decision has been taken in order to keep the students engaged with their studies as the educational institutions continue to remain closed due to the pandemic.

“The classes will be started from the next week. It will help the students to learn through radio while sitting in their homes,” said director school education Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik.

Already, the department has taken up several initiatives wherein the students of government schools up to class 12 are given online classes by the teachers, using different digital platforms. The curriculum based e-content has also been kept available for the students.

“With AIR having a good reach among the masses, there is a good probability that a maximum number of students could be catered to through this medium,” he said.

He said the teachers will deliver the curriculum-based lectures for which the time slots have already been specified by the radio station Kashmir.

“Keeping in view the prevailing situation, we are trying to use all forms of online medium to disseminate education to the school children. All these efforts are given to avoid academic loss of students in COVID19 outbreak,” Malik said. He said the students were already getting tele-classes, telecast on DD Kashmir twice a day for elementary and secondary level classes. “Two more classes will be added to this chunk on DD Kashir channel from the next week and the classes will be telecast four times a day. The duration of each class is half an hour,” he said. The curriculum based classes are also telecast through local cable channels as well, he said.

“Our main motive is to remain connected with our students so that they do not feel isolated from their teachers and can continue with their studies while staying at their homes,” Malik said.