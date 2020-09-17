Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 12:47 AM

DSEK takes stock of ongoing developmental works at Khansahib

UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 12:47 AM
Director School Education Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik on Thursday visited Khansahib block of district Budgam under Jan Abhiyan programme to take stock of ongoing developmental works here.

Director School Education also participated in Block Divas activity being conducted in the block and took stock of work on 100 bed Girls hostel being constructed in the block Khansahib and auditorium being constructed at Girls Higher Secondary School Khansahib.

During his visit, Malik interacted with teachers and locals of these villages and got information about community classes, online classes and other modes of academic support being provided to the students by education department.

The Director was briefed that the teachers of the block are continuously engaging students through online virtual classes and other modes of teaching through digital platforms.

Besides, he was also informed that teacher counsellors of the block call students daily and guide them in their day to day issues related to academics and other health related matters.

Later he visited Bugroo village of Khansahib block to take stock of the ongoing construction work on school building.

