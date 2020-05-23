DSWO Budgam conducts mask distribution programme

District Social Welfare Office Budgam Saturday conducted mask distribution programme to prevent spread of coronavirus disease.

The initiative was launched at J&K Bank Main Office Budgam and tehsil Social Welfare Office Budgam.

District Social Welfare Officer Budgam, Dr. Farhana Asgar said around 1,200 masks were distributed among customers visiting J&K Bank and other public offices.

She said the department has so far received Rs 1.06 crore from government of India and this financial assistance was released among the beneficiaries registered with the department.

During mask distribution she advised people to maintain social distance, frequently wash hands and strictly follow guidelines issued by Health Department.

It is pertinent to mention here that these masks were specially made by craft assistants and craft teachers of social welfare department Budgam. The DSWO said the programme shall continue in future as well till COVID19 pandemic was over.