DTFC reviews Covid vaccination phase-II at Kupwara

The District Task Force Committee (DTFC) regarding Covid-19 vaccination today met here under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kupwara, Imam Din to discuss performance and measures of vaccination process in the district.

The meeting discussed threadbare arrangements for conducting of second phase of vaccination programme in the district under which general population having 60 years of age and above and those having 45 to 59 years of age with certain ailments like heart disease, renal disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and malignancy shall be vaccinated in the first instance.

The other issues which were discussed in the meeting include identification of Covid-19 vaccination sites, deployment of staff, holding of vaccination sessions on daily basis except Sunday and Wednesday etc.