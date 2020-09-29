Dulloo inaugurates 'Gauri Healthy Heart Project'

Commemorating World Heart Day, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo virtually inaugurated launch of Gauri Healthy Heart Project. Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Sameer Mattoo, was present on the occasion.

In collaboration with the district administration and Health department, Kupwara, a specialized “Healthy Heart Camp” in Sub-District Hospital Kupwara was conducted by the team of Gauri Healthy Heart Project.

District Development Commissioner Kupwara, Anshul Garg (IAS) had convened a district level meeting of the health officials to ensure smooth conducting of the project.

Renowned cardiologist and Padma Shree awardee, Dr Upender Kaul is the founder director of this project. CMO Kupwara, Dr Kausar Amin and DHO Kupwara, Dr Abdul Gani Dar arranged the camp at SDH Kupwara.

Dr Aijaz Mansoor, senior cardiologist, Dr Zubair Saleem, geriatric consultant, team from the academic and research department of the Batra Hospital, New Delhi along with help from medical/paramedical staff from the SDH Kupwara, treated previously screened patients with diabetes, hypertension and other known heart ailments selected as per the criteria of the project.

The project CEO, Ajaz Rashid and project Director, Nasir Lone were also present. The Financial Commissioner thanked Dr Koul, welcoming him for the noble cause.

Assuring the complete support to the project, Dulloo spoke about the need of providing quality cardiovascular healthcare in the rural areas.

Dr Kaul discussed the outline of the project. Gauri Healthy Heart is a two year plan with monthly camps in each of the districts of J&K. “In a population of around 10 lakhs in Kupwara, it can be safely assumed four lakh will have hypertension, 1.5 lakh would be suffering from diabetes and of which one lakh will have heart ailments. Their existing treatments will be optimized and introduce the new evidence-based therapies for improving the outcomes,” he said

Priyadarshini Arambam, General Manager Academics and Research Batra Hospital said: “We have designed a questionnaire to collect the data based on guideline for screening risk factors for heart problems.”

Project CEO, Ajaz Rashid said the project was intended to engage in some social conversations on the challenges and opportunities in rural areas.

Project Director, Nasir Lone said the camp has set the benchmark for the healthy heart project and assured to work to better the coming medical camps.

After the successful completion of the camp, Dr Kaul held a healthy heart talk with Block Medical Officers, physicians and Medical Officers of the district.