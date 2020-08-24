Dulloo reviews progress of PMMVY, JSY schemes

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to review the status of progress made for smooth implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal Secretary Social Welfare, Shailendra Kumar; Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo were present in the meeting while Principals of Government Medical Colleges and Director Health Services Jammu participated through video conferencing

Speaking on the occasion, Atal Dulloo asked the officers for streamlining the registration and documentation process besides training of Anganwadi and Health care workers who are responsible for collecting data at ground level.

He further directed the officers to give emphasis on outreach and house visits by Anganwadi and ASHA workers so that no eligible beneficiary is left uncovered under the scheme.

The meeting was informed that 6132 and 11505 beneficiaries under JSY and PMMVY respectively have been enlisted for benefits in these schemes in Jammu division while as 2316 and 9879 beneficiaries have been enlisted for benefits in Kashmir division in the first quarter of 2020-21.

Atal Dullo directed the concerned officers to generate mass awareness among people regarding benefits of these schemes besides utilizing the services of other departments for the same. He also impressed upon the concerned quarters to fast pace the process of registration so that the benefits reach to the masses in due time.

Pertinently, these schemes were launched with an aim to improve health seeking behaviour among pregnant and lactating mothers by providing them cash incentives.