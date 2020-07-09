Dulloo urges people to follow COVID protocols

Emphasizing the need and significance of following Standard Operating Protocols regarding COVID19, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo, today appealed the people to strictly adhere to all preventive protocols to help contain the spread of this dreaded infection in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Only wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, hand hygiene and other guidelines while venturing out of homes can save us from the threat of this fatal virus which has claimed numerous lives world over”, he said.

Dulloo cautioned the people that coronavirus is lethal virus and any complacency towards its spread can prove fatal.

The statement said Dullo appreciated the role of frontline workers including Medicos and Para Medical Staff in fighting the pandemic and performing outstanding duties during these challenging times.

He said that scores of health officials including ambulance drivers got infected and despite facing immense stress and mental trauma resumed their duties.

“Even some have volunteered to donate their Plasma for the infected patients,” he added.

Meanwhile, he wished speedy recovery to Dr Mir Mushtaq, Medical Officer of JK Health Services at DH Pulwama. The statement said the doctor is fighting COVID19 in SKIMS isolation ward.