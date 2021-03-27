Dumped timber seized, investigation initiated: Forest Department

Fourteen feet of “dumped timber” was seized in Kanibach forests of Aloosa block of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the Forest department said Saturday.

The timber was found dumped by the team of the department that has recently increased patrolling of the forest areas to check illegal poaching, the Forest department officials said.

They said that the 14 feet of timber was dumped under the leaves and the branches in hurry by the smugglers on noticing the movement of guards in the forest and to avoid being caught red-handed.

Deputy Director Forest Protection Force, Bandipora, Eijaz Ahmad said that the investigations into the matter had been initiated although no arrests have been made so far.