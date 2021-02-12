Dumping Of Solid Waste On Wular Banks | HC asks panel to report on DLSA proposed sites

The High Court Friday directed the committee headed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla to report on whether the spots for dumping of garbage suggested by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) were appropriate places for scientific disposal of solid waste generated in Sopore town.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and D S Thakur issued the direction after it was informed by senior Additional Advocate General B A Dar that the DLSA had submitted a report dated 8th February 2021 wherein it had suggested three places for the dumping of the garbage and two of the places so suggested appeared to be appropriate.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by Central Auqaf Committee TarzooSopore through lawyer Shafqat Nazir, seeking directions for banning dumping of solid waste on the banks of Wular lake and identification of alternate place for disposal of the waste.

During a court visit, the division bench had already prohibited the dumping of the solid waste on the banks of Wular lake near Tarzoo.