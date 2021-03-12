Dumping silt on roadside | RTI Movement demands action against Irrigation deptt officials

J&K RTI Movement Friday demanded that action should be taken against the officials of the Irrigation department who allowed excavation of silt from an irrigation canal on the Srinagar-Chadoora road and dumped the waste around Gopalpora and Kralpora areas of Budgam.

A statement of J&K RTI Movement issued here appealed the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Secretary Jal Shakti department and Chief Engineer Irrigation department to intervene and look into why the officials had allowed excavation of silt without keeping trucks on the site to lift the silt.

The statement quoted the Chairman J&K RTI Movement Raja Muzaffar Bhat as saying that the Irrigation department had dumped the waste material and silt on the roadside at several spots in Goplapora and Kralpora near the petrol pump, causing inconvenience to the locals and commuters.

It said that the continuous rainfall for the past three days has further aggravated the problem for the locals.

“This will result in dusty roads when the weather becomes dry,” Bhat said. “The work should have been done in October or November when the water level in canals remains low and weather dry.”

However, he said that the officials of the Irrigation department took up the work some days back knowing that there was a forecast of rain for a week.

“I appeal the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Secretary Jal Shakti department and Chief Engineer Irrigation department, Kashmir to intervene,” Bhat said. “The waste should be lifted immediately and action taken against the engineers who gave consent to carry out the work during rainfall.”