Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 3:56 PM

Duo arrested with grenades in north Kashmir's Uri: police

A case (FIR No 30/2021) under section 7/25 Arms Act has been registered in police station Boniyar even as further investigation is underway, a police officer added.
Representational Photo

Two persons were arrested along with two Chinese grenades in Boniyar area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, officials said.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that Liyaqat Ahmad Kakro son of Showkat Ahmad of Nambla Uri and Akhtar Ahmad Mir son of Hafizullah Mir of Barnate Boniyar at present Trikanjan Boniyar, were arrested at a checkpoint by a joint team of police and security forces.  

A case (FIR No 30/2021) under section 7/25 Arms Act has been registered in police station Boniyar even as further investigation is underway, the officer added. 

